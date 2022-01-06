Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan when it is "safe," adding that her political party only wanted a free and fair election in the country.

She also demanded action against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Foreign Funding Case.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign for taking illegal funds and action should be taken against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its leadership," she said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

She said that PTI has 26 bank accounts and only four of them were declared to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Criticising the premier, she said that "brand Imran Khan" is all about incompetence and corruption.

She alleged that Imran Khan tried to sabotage the ECP's investigation in the Foreign Funding Case. "The other day, Imran Khan said he welcomes the investigation [in the case]. For seven years, he only tried to stop the investigation," she said.

"When you [Imran Khan] found out that it was not possible to stop the investigation, you asked to keep the scrutiny report secret."

Maryam said that according to Pakistan’s laws, a political party cannot take funding from a foreign company, which is what PTI has done.

“PTI should be banned,” she demanded.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif was not ready to become a part of any deal.

Talk of 'deal' with Nawaz mere speculation:

His statement comes following a press briefing by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar. During the briefing, the DG ISPR was asked regarding a “deal” being worked out for the return of Nawaz.

“If someone speaks about such a matter, I would request you to ask them who is striking a deal. What are the specifics? What is the evidence that someone is out to make a deal?” Maj Gen Iftikhar asked, refuting rumours.

Nawaz has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah has said that Nawaz will himself announce the date of his return, adding that the party has advised him to first undergo a complete medical treatment before flying back.