Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is not ready to become a part of any deal, reported Aaj News.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the PML-N leader said that Nawaz does not even want to talk about any deal, adding that all should refrain from speculating on the matter.

His statement comes following a press briefing by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar. During the briefing, the DG ISPR was asked regarding a “deal” being worked out for the return of Nawaz.

“If someone speaks about such a matter, I would request you to ask them who is striking a deal. What are the specifics? What is the evidence that someone is out to make a deal?” Maj Gen Iftikhar asked, refuting rumours.

He said there is no such thing going on and reiterated that if someone does talk of it, they must be asked for details.

Nawaz has been in London since 2019 for his medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah has said that Nawaz will himself announce the date of his return.

Answering a question regarding leaked audio clips allegedly of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rashid, Sanaullah claimed that the government leaked the tape to get some relief from the foreign funding case.