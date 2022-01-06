ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Palm ends four-day rally, weak output expectations limit losses

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended 1% lower on Thursday after rising for four days, though expectations for lower inventories and weak output limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 53 ringgit, or 1.05%, at 4,983 ringgit ($1,183.33) a tonne.

"The market is undergoing technical correction after a recent rally turned it overbought," a Kuala Lumpur-based broker said, adding weakness in other commodity markets also helped set off the correction.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association estimated production during Jan. 1-5 fell 45.8% from the same period in December, traders said.

Palm hits 9-week closing high on tight supply view, flood woes

Output in the world's second largest producer has been impacted by heavy rains and severe flooding in several states in recent weeks.

The US Department of Agriculture trimmed its 2021/22 crude palm oil production forecast for Malaysia to 18 million tonnes from 18.2 million tonnes due to the adverse weather from super typhoon Rai and labour shortages.

Exports are forecast to recover slightly to 16.3 million metric tonnes, though the improvement will continue to be restrained by production limitation and how quickly Malaysia is able to resolve the labour issue, the agency said in a report.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.2%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price

