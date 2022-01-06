ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,647 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 19,485 Decreased By -731.3 (-3.62%)
KSE100 45,177 Decreased By -230.8 (-0.51%)
KSE30 17,800 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls after four-day climb but tight supply caps losses

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday after a four-day climb, though expectations of lower inventories in the world's second largest producer limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 77 ringgit, or 1.53%, to 4,959 ringgit ($1,180.43) a tonne by the midday break.

"The market is undergoing technical correction after a recent rally turned it overbought," a Kuala Lumpur-based broker said, adding weakness in other commodities markets also helped set off the correction.

The US Department of Agriculture trimmed its 2021/22 crude palm oil production forecast for Malaysia to 18 million tonnes from 18.2 million tonnes, due to the effect of adverse weather from the super typhoon Rai and labour shortages.

Export is forecast to recover slightly to 16.3 million metric tonnes, though the improvement will continue to be restrained by production limitation and how quickly Malaysia is able to resolve the labour issue, the agency said in a report.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.4%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may drop to 4,956 ringgit per tonne, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 4,668 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls after four-day climb but tight supply caps losses

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow: Murad Raas

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

Read more stories