ANL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
FNEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.59%)
GGGL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
GGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
GTECH 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.49%)
MLCF 35.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.83%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.05%)
PRL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.1%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.07%)
TREET 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
TRG 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-6.76%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.73%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.84%)
YOUW 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.7%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 19,703 Decreased By -512.9 (-2.54%)
KSE100 45,256 Decreased By -152.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,814 Decreased By -56 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli strikes in southern Syria

AFP 06 Jan 2022

JERUSALEM: Israeli tanks fired Wednesday on suspects along the Syrian border in the Golan Heights after they were detected near its forces, the military said.

"A short time ago during army activity in the Golan Heights, soldiers identified suspects close to a military position and fired in their direction from tanks," the army said in a brief statement.

"The suspects then moved away into Syrian territory," it added.

In the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel seized part of the strategic Golan Heights -- bordered by Lebanon, which patrols there -- from Syria.

The official Syrian news agency SANA said Israeli forces had also "attacked with tank shells the forests of Al-Hurriyah village" in the Syrian province of Quneitra, which borders the Israeli-occupied section of Golan Heights.

SANA added that Israeli helicopters and reconnaissance planes also flew over the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, said a fire broke out in the forest near the village and that there had been Israeli helicopters present, but did not mention casualties.

Israel considers this part area of southern Syria to be a "second front" of Hezbollah, which is close to Israel's arch-foe Iran.

Since 2011 and the outbreak of Syria's civil war, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

Israel says it is trying to prevent Iran, one of Damascus' key allies in the decade-old civil conflict, from gaining a permanent military foothold on its doorstep.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defence Force said it had shot down a small Hezbollah observation drone flown over the heavily guarded Israel-Lebanon border.

Israel Syria MENA Golan Heights Israeli tanks Syrian border Al Hurriyah village

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli strikes in southern Syria

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

Read more stories