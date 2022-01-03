Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attacks: army
GAZA CITY, (Palestinian Territories): Israel targeted Hamas positions in southern Gaza late Saturday after rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave, security sources and the army said.
“Fighter jets, helicopters and tanks struck a rocket manufacturing site, and military posts belonging to the Hamas terror organisation,” Israel’s army said.
Palestinian sources told AFP the army had targeted “a site of the al-Qassam Brigades, west of Khan Yunis” in southern Gaza, referring to the military wing of Hamas, the Islamist movement controlling the territory.
The sources also reported Israeli artillery fire on a Hamas observation base in northern Gaza.
Hamas condemned the Israeli strike, with a spokesman vowing “to defend our Palestinian people and liberate our land and our holy sites from the occupation and its colonial settlers until achieving the inevitable triumph”.
