Seven of a family burnt to death in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A fire destroyed a house and as a result 7 members of a family burnt to death here Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Pir Mahal Sandhilian Wali Chak 756, heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and ordered immediate investigation and report to the administration.

The dead include women and children. The head of the family Muhammad Hussain and his son Waheed were burnt but luckily survived. The dead included a mother, son, daughter, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren, granddaughters.

“All is gone, nothing is left,” exhausted with grief, Muhammad Hussain the head of the family said. He saw everyone burning with his own eyes but could not do anything.

