Three of a family die in roof collapse

DADU: Three people of a family died when the roof of their house was collapsed due to heavy rain in Dadu on Wednesday morning.

Two people were also injured in the tragic incident who were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The dead were identified as Noor Muhammad Solangi, Mansoor and Mobeen Solangi.

Locals said after heavy rain the roof of the house, located in Farhan Colony of Dadu, suddenly fell down while the family was asleep.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital in Dadu.