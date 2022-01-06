PTI govt: two formidable challenges

The proposed Money Bill and amendment in the State Bank of Pakistan Act constitute a formidable challenge for the incumbent government. These are likely to sail through the parliament. But the government must be prepared to pay a heavy price for it. Its eroded popularity has found its strong reflection in the recently-held first phase of KPK elections. The passage of these two legislations — ‘mini-budget’ and amendment in central bank’s law — will surely cause a dent on its image. This development can even cost it the upcoming general election. The situation does test this government’s ability and capacity to deal with such challenges effectively. The government, in my view, must rise to the occasion at any cost; it must perform better than usual.This government is our last hope.

Sultana Qazilbash (Islamabad)

