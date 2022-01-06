Three arrested in India over Muslim women ‘auction’ app

MUMBAI: Three young Indians accused of setting up a fake auction app advertising the sale of prominent Muslim women have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Photos of more than 100 women — among them a number of prominent local journalists and activists known for speaking on issues affecting Indian Muslims — were featured on the “Bulli Bai” app alongside derogatory messages.

Police said an 18-year-old woman and two men in their early twenties had been detained in connection with the app.

“Pictures of some ladies belonging to a particular community were uploaded and ... objectionable messages were also put,” Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai’s police commissioner, told reporters.