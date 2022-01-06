Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
06 Jan 2022
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22 116.26 117.66 115.51 116.51 12:41 - 0.12 9825 116.39
Jan 05
May'22 113.38 114.62 112.74 113.74 12:41 - 0.09 4703 113.65
Jan 05
Jul'22 110.17 111.00 109.57 110.49 12:41 - -0.01 2028 110.50
Jan 05
=================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.