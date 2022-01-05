ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Elgar defies Indian bowlers as South Africa launch tough chase

AFP Updated 05 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South African captain Dean Elgar defied a hostile Indian bowling attack on a difficult pitch to lead his team's quest for a series-levelling win on the third day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

Set to make 240 to win, South Africa were 118 for two at the close, with Elgar unbeaten on 46 after facing 121 balls in a three-hour examination of his skills and resolve.

The left-handed Elgar was struck on the neck by a ball from Jasprit Bumrah and on the right hand by Shardul Thakur, with both injuries requiring treatment on the field.

South Africa made a bright start, with Aiden Markram stroking 31 off 38 balls in an opening stand of 47 with Elgar.

But Markram fell leg before wicket to first innings bowling hero Thakur, who won a verdict from umpire Marais Erasmus after two earlier unsuccessful appeals in the same over.

Run-scoring became increasingly difficult, with uneven bounce becoming more of a factor as the sun beat down on a pitch which has given help to the fast bowlers throughout the match.

But it was off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who made the second breakthrough when he trapped Keegan Petersen in front of his stumps for 28 with the total on 93.

After losing the first Test in Centurion, South Africa need to win to keep the series alive ahead of next week's third and final Test in Cape Town.

With only six recognised batsmen in their line-up, a tense finish is in prospect for Thursday.

Rabada burst

India's second innings total of 266 owed much to Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who put on 111 for the third wicket.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada brought South Africa back into the match with a burst of three wickets after Pujara and Rahane added 66 runs in 14 overs to the overnight total of 85 for two with the most fluent batting of the match.

The two veterans, criticised recently after a string of low scores, both went to rapid half-centuries as they took advantage of inconsistent bowling by South Africa on a pitch still offering plenty of help to fast bowlers.

Rabada struck in the first over after the mid-morning drinks break when Rahane was caught behind for 58, scored off 78 balls with eight fours and a six.

In his next over Rabada trapped Pujara leg before wicket for 53. Pujara reached his half-century off 62 balls with 10 fours but only added another three from 24 deliveries before his dismissal.

Rishabh Pant was struck on the shoulder by a Rabada bouncer and then charged at the next ball and edged a catch to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to depart for nought.

Hanuma Vihari made 40 not out and there was aggressive batting from Ravichandran Ashwin (16) and Shardul Thakur (28) as India added 99 runs for the loss of their last five wickets.

Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen took three wickets apiece.

India South Africa Kagiso Rabada second Test

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Elgar defies Indian bowlers as South Africa launch tough chase

Uplift of Balochistan people among top priorities of govt: PM Imran

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Export proceeds: SBP amends foreign exchange regulations

Pakistan has successfully resolved aviation safety concerns: UN aviation body

Oil extends gains above $80 after OPEC+ output hike

Envoys scuffle at Afghan embassy in Rome

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee remains stable in inter-bank market

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

PM inaugurates Hakla-Dera Ismail motorway

Court rejects plea to form medical board for Zahir Jaffer

Read more stories