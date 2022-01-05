ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,156 Increased By 64.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -142.1 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,805 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
JGB yields flat as solid 10-year note auction boosts sentiment

Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields were flat on Wednesday as solid demand for 10-year notes at an auction boosted sentiment, which was earlier dented by firmer US Treasury yields overnight.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.085% and the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.485%.

The government auction for 10-year debt attracted bids worth 3.56 times the amount sold, higher than a bid cover ratio of 3.16 times at the previous auction.

US Treasury yields for most maturities rose overnight, as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb the stubbornly high inflation.

JGB yields track US counterparts higher as Omicron fears abate

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.695%, while 40-year bonds were not traded and their yield stayed at 0.745%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.090% and the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.070%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 151.39, with a trading volume of 23,265 lots.

Japanese government bond yields

