Hong Kong stocks up at start of trade

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday as investors prepare for the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting and jobs data later in the week that could play a major role in determining the bank's plans.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.15 percent, or 33.93 points, to 23,323.77.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 4.07 points, to 3,628.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.22 percent, or 5.65 points, to 2,522.04.