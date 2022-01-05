KATI concerned at gas supply disruption

KARACHI: Acting President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Maheen Salman has expressed concern over disruption in supply of gas to all industries including the export industry in the Korangi Industrial Area.

She said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had assured all the industrial associations including KATI, that there would be an uninterrupted supply of gas four days a week, then there would be one day holiday, and then the supply of 4 more days.

All the associations also agreed on a staggering supply of gas to all the associations in turn and the days of non-supply were also fixed. In addition, under the staggering agreement, the SSGC had assured that the industries whose gas connections had been cut off would be restored, which was also endorsed by the federal cabinet.

Acting President KATI said that the Sui Southern Gas administration did not ensure the uninterrupted supply of gas from the very beginning of the agreement. She said that given the shortage of gas, the government also delayed the RLNG contracts, which has further worsened the matter.

