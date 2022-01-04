ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder
Pakistan

FO condemns online harassment of Muslim women in India

  • Says such acts have left Muslim women traumatised and in deep fear
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Jan 2022

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) condemned on Tuesday the harassment and insult of Muslim women on the internet and "purpose-built online applications in India," saying that such despicable acts are totally unacceptable.

"In a completely obnoxious and repugnant act, aimed at humiliating, harassing and insulting Muslim women, their doctored images have been placed on the internet application with outrageous captions for 'auction'. Hate-mongering followers of such applications attacked the dignity of nearly 100 influential Muslim women by 'bidding' on them with deeply offensive remarks," the FO statement said.

FO condemns Indian defence minister's provocative comments against Pakistan

The statement further noted that the development is the "newest low" in the violent streak of hate attacks against minorities in India whereby cyberspace – with purpose-built online platforms and social media – has been used yet again, to demean and harass women, particularly Muslim women, to create a feeling of fear and shame amongst the Muslim community.

"These horrifying occurrences have left Muslim women traumatized and in deep fear," it said.

The FO statement highlighted that under the "Hindutva-inspired BJP-RSS combine dispensation" in New Delhi, space for minorities particularly Muslims is continuously shrinking in India.

"It is reprehensible that no action has been taken against the perpetrators of similar abhorrent acts six months ago auctioning dozens of influential Muslim women in India on a social media platform," the statement added.

Pakistan condemns India's 'harassment of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family'

The FO said that the deafening silence of the BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against "Hindutva" proponents openly calling for the genocide of Muslims should send alarm bells across the international community about the gross and systematic human rights violations of minorities particularly Muslims in India.

"Pakistan reiterates its calls on the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant international human rights and humanitarian organizations to fulfill their responsibilities to stop the rising xenophobia, Islamophobia, and violent attacks against minorities in India and ensure their safety, security, and well-being," it said.

India Hindutva Pakistan Foreign office Muslim women BJP RSS Muslim women in India

