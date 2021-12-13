ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
FO condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative comments against Pakistan

  • Says its BJP’s special forte to misrepresent history, resort to revisionism and delusional thinking
BR Web Desk 13 Dec 2021

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) condemned on Monday "the unwarranted, gratuitous and provocative comments" made by the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event in New Delhi, where he levelled "unfounded allegations" in the context of terrorism, and hurled "threats against Pakistan."

In response to media queries on the remarks made by Rajnath Singh, FO spokesman Asim Iftikhar, at the weekly media briefing, said: "It is the BJP’s special forte to misrepresent history, resort to revisionism and delusional thinking, and indulge in false bravado," adding that "such discourse is particularly evident whenever elections in key states in India are approaching."

Pakistan condemns India's 'harassment of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family

He explained that the timing of the Indian Defence Minister’s provocative rhetoric is, therefore, not surprising, as the BJP-RSS combine is desperate to win elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, typically inciting hyper-nationalism and seeking to advance the extremist ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

"The Indian Defence Minister’s chest-thumping and war-mongering is nothing but further evidence of India’s irresponsible behaviour and its relentless belligerence towards Pakistan," Mr Iftikhar said.

Pakistan rejects Indian claim on Kashmir

Talking about the Indian official's comments regarding the issue of terrorism, Iftikhar said the international community is well aware of how the "Hindutva-inspired regime" in India is carrying out State-terrorism against the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In November last year, Pakistan also presented a comprehensive dossier with irrefutable evidence of the Indian government’s planning, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

"The world is aware that Pakistan is fully capable of thwarting India’s aggressive designs. We have demonstrated our resolve and capability in this regard, including in the recent past," he added.

The BJP leaders will be well-advised to desist from any ill-conceived misadventure and also stop dragging Pakistan in India’s domestic politics for electoral gains, he said.

IIOJK IIOJK issue Pakistan and India

