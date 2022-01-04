ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

BR Web Desk 04 Jan 2022

Pakistan's textile exports posted robust growth rate in the month of December 2021, figures released by the Ministry of Commerce has showed.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood shared the figures via his Twitter handle on Tuesday. As per the data, Pakistan’s exports of men's garments stood at $459 million in December 2021, showing a growth of 26% as compared to $363 million exported in same month last year.

Meanwhile, home textiles exports stood at $385 million in December 2021, showing a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 2%. The exports of jerseys & cardigans ($80 million) and T-shirts ($66 million) also increased by 55% and 46%, respectively in December 2021. Whereas, exports of women's garments increased by 13% to $84 million.

Meanwhile, Pakistan exported rice worth $242 million in December 2021, an increase of 5% YoY.

During the same period, the exports of fruit and vegetables, and surgical instruments decreased by 19% and 3%, respectively.

In terms of geographical spread, the exports to the US, China, Netherlands, Spain, Bangladesh, Thailand, Srilanka, Malaysia and Kazakhstan increased. While exports to UK, Germany, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Russian Federation decreased.

United States remains Pakistan biggest exporting partner

The US remained Pakistan’s largest export market, with $607 million worth of goods exported to the country in December 2021, up 43%. Followed by neighbouring China emerging as Pakistan second-largest exporting destination, as the country purchase goods worth $325 million in December 2021, an increase of 25%.

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Earlier on Sunday, Dawood said that Pakistan’s exports increased by 16.7% to $2.761 billion during December 2021 against the targeted $2.8 billion, compared to $2.366 billion in December 2020.

During the first half of the current FY (Jul-Dec 2021), he added that exports increased by 25% to $15.125 billion as compared to $12.110 billion during July-December 2020. The export target for first half of this FY was $15 billion, Dawood added.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood Exports textile sector exporting sector

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

Pakistan’s banking sector maintains growth momentum in Q3CY21: SBP

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

7.34mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 37% YoY: PCGA

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

Read more stories