Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

Pakistan's textile exports posted robust growth rate in the month of December 2021, figures released by the Ministry of Commerce has showed.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood shared the figures via his Twitter handle on Tuesday. As per the data, Pakistan’s exports of men's garments stood at $459 million in December 2021, showing a growth of 26% as compared to $363 million exported in same month last year.

Meanwhile, home textiles exports stood at $385 million in December 2021, showing a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 2%. The exports of jerseys & cardigans ($80 million) and T-shirts ($66 million) also increased by 55% and 46%, respectively in December 2021. Whereas, exports of women's garments increased by 13% to $84 million.

Meanwhile, Pakistan exported rice worth $242 million in December 2021, an increase of 5% YoY.

During the same period, the exports of fruit and vegetables, and surgical instruments decreased by 19% and 3%, respectively.

In terms of geographical spread, the exports to the US, China, Netherlands, Spain, Bangladesh, Thailand, Srilanka, Malaysia and Kazakhstan increased. While exports to UK, Germany, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Russian Federation decreased.

United States remains Pakistan biggest exporting partner

The US remained Pakistan’s largest export market, with $607 million worth of goods exported to the country in December 2021, up 43%. Followed by neighbouring China emerging as Pakistan second-largest exporting destination, as the country purchase goods worth $325 million in December 2021, an increase of 25%.

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Earlier on Sunday, Dawood said that Pakistan’s exports increased by 16.7% to $2.761 billion during December 2021 against the targeted $2.8 billion, compared to $2.366 billion in December 2020.

During the first half of the current FY (Jul-Dec 2021), he added that exports increased by 25% to $15.125 billion as compared to $12.110 billion during July-December 2020. The export target for first half of this FY was $15 billion, Dawood added.