ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 100.89 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (4.55%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
GTECH 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.34%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.02%)
TELE 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.7%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.02%)
TREET 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2%)
TRG 123.02 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,664 Increased By 54.4 (1.18%)
BR30 19,977 Increased By 488.2 (2.5%)
KSE100 45,220 Increased By 333 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 135.4 (0.77%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira weakened 1.4% on Tuesday as investors weighed the consequences of a surge in the country's inflation rate to its highest in 19 years following the implementation of an unorthodox rate-cutting policy.

The lira stood at 13.15 to the dollar, as of 0500 GMT, weakening from a close of 12.96 on Monday. The lira hit a record low 18.4 two weeks ago before rebounding following the government's steps to support the unit.

Last year, the lira weakened 44%, making it by far the worst performer in emerging markets and marking its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan came to power nearly two decades ago.

Data on Monday showed consumer prices surged 36.08% year-on-year in December, higher than a poll forecast of 30.6%, driven by an increase in annual transportation prices, food and drinks.

Volatile Turkish lira seesaws after inflation surges

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said he was saddened by the inflation data and that his government was determined to lower it to single digits, blaming the climb on global commodity prices and a weaker lira.

Since September the central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% as Erdogan pushes a "new economic programme" focused on credit and exports.

To curb the lira weakness, Erdogan unveiled a scheme two weeks ago in which the state protects converted local deposits from losses versus hard currencies. He said on Monday that 78 billion lira ($6 billion) had been deposited in such accounts.

Turkey's lira

