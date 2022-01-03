ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
‘End of an era': Cricket fraternity bids farewell to Mohammad Hafeez

Syed Ahmed 03 Jan 2022

‘End of an era’ started trending on Twitter soon after veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement in a press conference on Monday.

The microblogging site was rife with tributes and farewell messages for the seasoned cricketer who ruled the 2010-20 decade of Pakistan cricket.

After making his international debut on April 3, 2003, against Zimbabwe, Hafeez has now called time on an illustrious career spanning over 18 years.

He donned Pakistan colours in 392 international matches, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets, besides also captaining the side in 32 international matches.

Former Pakistan captain Hafeez calls time on international career

"Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction," Hafeez, who will continue to play club cricket having signed up with Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League T20 competition, told reporters.

"In fact, I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged and for that, I'm thankful to all my fellow cricketers, captains, support staff and the PCB who helped me out during my career."

He was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales. Overall, Hafeez played in three 50-over World Cups (2007, 2011 and 2019), six 20-over World Cups (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021) and three ICC Champions Trophy events, (2006, 2013 and 2017).

Hafeez made his name as an opening batsman but also proved to be a handy off-spinner in white-ball cricket, topping the International Cricket Council rankings for bowlers and all-rounders in August 2012 and January 2013.

Here is how the cricketing world bid him farewell:

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam was among the first ones to react to Hafeez’s decision. He said he got to learn so much from Hafeez during the time they shared on the field.

White-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan congratulated him for an amazing career and wished him luck for future endeavors.

Test cricketer Ahmed Shahzad wished him a happy retirement and ‘an amazing second innings.’

Fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari thanked Hafeez for making the country proud on so many occasions and also wished him a happy retirement.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Lateef branded the outgoing cricketer as ‘the best all-rounder of Pakistan.’

Fast bowler Wahab Riaz felicitated 'The Professor' on an amazing career and his services to Pakistan cricket and wished him the best in the future.

Former Test cricketer Umar Gul said Hafeez had given so much to the cricketing world, and his presence will be missed.

Former English cricketer-turned-commentator Alan Wilkins said Hafeez had been a flag-bearer for Pakistan Cricket over the years and served his country with pride.

Former South African bowling great Dale Steyn recalled ‘great on-field battles’ with Hafeez and congratulated him for ending a wonderful career on a high.

