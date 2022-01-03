ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
KSE-100 opens 2022 with 0.65% gain, closes near 44,900 level

BR Web Desk 03 Jan 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the first trading session of 2022 in the green, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered a gain of 0.65%, while both volume and value of shares traded declined on a day-to-day basis.

The index found resistance near the 45,000-point level, but still managed to close with a gain of 291 points.

At close on Monday, the index finished with an increase of 290.82 points or 0.65% to end at 44,886.89.

"Going forward, the market direction will be determined by the government's ability to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to revive the dormant $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” said AKD Securities in its note.

“Delay in revival of the same will keep the market performance jittery and we may see some selling pressure in the market. Volumes are also likely to remain low as the investors may adopt a wait-and-see approach,” it added.

On the economic front, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar informed that the government has appointed Muzzammil Aslam as spokesperson on energy issues as well.

“He will be performing this role in addition to his role as spokesperson to Finance Minister,” he said.

On the corporate front, Avanceon Group of Companies has secured a high value five-year contract to set up and maintain industrial data center infrastructure for one of the largest FMCG corporations in Pakistan.

PSX ends last day of 2021 on a high, KSE-100 up 0.4%

Sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included fertiliser (54.58 points), cement (52.95 points), and technology & communications (49.22 points).

Volume decreased, clocking in at 195.16 million on the all-share index, down from 317.65 million on Friday. The value of shares increased marginally to Rs10.83 billion, up from Rs10.34 billion.

Pakistan International Bulk Terminal was the volume leader with 12.58 million shares, followed by TPL Properties with 11.09 million shares, and Ghani Global Holdings with 10.81 million shares.

Shares of 362 companies were traded on Monday, of which 212 registered an increase, 137 recorded a fall, and 13 remained unchanged.

