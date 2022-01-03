ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
World

Israel's Jerusalem Post website hacked on Soleimani assassination anniversary

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.

Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iran on this day in 2020.

The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Soleimani used to wear.

Iran: Biden White House also 'responsible' for Soleimani killing

The Jerusalem Post, an English-language daily, tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue.

"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat (to) Israel," it said.

Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, and other major Israeli news websites were working normally.

