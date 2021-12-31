ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran: Biden White House also 'responsible' for Soleimani killing

AFP 31 Dec 2021

TEHRAN: Iran said Friday the current US administration is also "responsible" for the assassination two years ago of its revered commander Qassem Soleimani, as the Islamic republic started commemorations to mark his death.

Former US President Donald Trump sent shock waves through the region on January 3, 2020, with the targeted killing of General Soleimani, who was commander of the Quds Force, the foreign operation's arm of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

He was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad ordered by Trump, along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, infuriating Iran and its allies.

"The US government bears definitive international responsibility for this crime," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter to mark the second anniversary of Soleimani's killing.

"Undoubtedly, the criminal act of the United States in martyring general #Soleimani is a clear manifestation of a 'terrorist attack' that was orchestrated and carried out in an organised manner by the then US government for which the White House is now responsible," it said, in reference to President Joe Biden's administration.

Five days after Soleimani's killing, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US air base in Ain al-Assad housing American troops in Iraq, and another near Arbil in the north.

No US troops were killed in those strikes but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries from the explosions.

Trump said at the time that the drone strike came in response to a wave of attacks on US interests in Iraq, warning he would hold Iran responsible if such assaults continued.

The foreign ministry's statement came as Iran prepared Friday to launch week-long activities to commemorate Soleimani's killing.

Authorities said the main event of the remembrance will be held on Monday, without elaborating.

They added that on January 7 a display of "Iran's missile capabilities" will be held.

Iranian officials have pledged repeatedly that Soleimani will be avenged.

On the first anniversary of his killing then judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi -- who is now Iran's president -- warned that even Trump was not "immune from justice" and that Soleimani's killers would "not be safe anywhere in the world".

During the former US president's term in office, tensions between Washington and Tehran were at an all-time high.

In 2018, Trump walked away from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

The two countries were also on the brink of direct military confrontations on at least two occasions.

Donald Trump Washington Quds Force Ebrahim Raisi Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al Muhandis

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Iran: Biden White House also 'responsible' for Soleimani killing

PM Imran terms health cards for Punjab 'revolutionary step'

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee ends 2021 with back-to-back gains

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

Turkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 cars in China over collision risk

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Read more stories