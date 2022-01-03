ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Gold slips from six-week high on equities strength

Reuters Updated 03 Jan 2022

Gold prices slipped on Monday as higher bond yields and rallying equities weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal as the new year gets under way, pushing it down from a six-week peak hit earlier in the session.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,823.63 an ounce by 1131 GMT, having touched its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,831.62. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% down to $1,826.40.

"The small setback in gold prices is likely driven by positive risk sentiment as gauged by rising equity markets," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Staunovo expects rising U.S. interest rates and declining U.S. inflation over the course of 2022 to weigh on gold and forecasts a price of $1,650 at the end of the year.

Gold prices ended 2021 down 3.6% for the biggest annual decline since 2015, with economies starting to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Despite surging coronavirus cases, the number of deaths and hospitalisations from the Omicron variant are comparatively low, leading many governments to stop short of lockdowns.

Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said that public holidays in parts of Europe made for low trading volumes, thereby exaggerating price movements in gold.

The dollar ticked up against its major rivals as an upbeat market mood lifted European equities and government bond yields.

"We've seen the dollar starting the year on a strong footing and putting a little bit of downside pressure on an otherwise upward moving gold price," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

What seems to be holding up the gold market continues to be the physical investor, Norman said, referring to the market for coins and gold bars. However, he added that this is not sufficient to propel institutions into exchange-traded funds or the futures markets, where some hefty liquidations and redemptions have occurred.

In other precious metals, silver was steady at $23.27 an ounce, platinum rose 1.8% to $979.44 and palladium was up 0.8% at $1,906.77.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

