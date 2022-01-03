ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Recorder Report 03 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that Pakistan’s exports increased by 16.7 percent to US$ 2.761 billion during December 2021 against the targeted US$ 2.8 billion, compared to US$ 2.366 billion in December 2020.

In a series of tweets, the Adviser stated that early indications are that the growth in imports has started to decrease. “Pakistan’s imports during December 2021 decreased to US$ 6.9 billion as compared to US$ 7.9 billion in November 2021. This is a decrease of US$ 1 billion. The import projection for December 2021 was US$ 6.2 billion,” he stated.

PM for developing export culture

Turning to exports, he shared the ministry of commerce’s statistics, saying during December 2021 Pakistan’s exports increased by 16.7 percent to US$ 2.761 billion as compared to US$ 2.366 in December 2020. The export target for the month was US$ 2.8 billion, he added.

During the first half of the current FY (Jul-Dec 2021), he added that exports increased by 25 percent to US$ 15.125 billion as compared to US$ 12.110 billion during July-December 2020. The export target for first half of this FY was US$ 15 billion, he added.

“Further details on categories of export & import during December 2021 will be shared soon as we compile them,” he further tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Abdul Razak Dawood ministry of commerce Exports Pakistan’s exports

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Umar rings alarm bells over Omicron

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations

Read more stories