Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that Pakistan’s exports increased by 16.7 percent to US$ 2.761 billion during December 2021 against the targeted US$ 2.8 billion, compared to US$ 2.366 billion in December 2020.

In a series of tweets, the Adviser stated that early indications are that the growth in imports has started to decrease. “Pakistan’s imports during December 2021 decreased to US$ 6.9 billion as compared to US$ 7.9 billion in November 2021. This is a decrease of US$ 1 billion. The import projection for December 2021 was US$ 6.2 billion,” he stated.

PM for developing export culture

Turning to exports, he shared the ministry of commerce’s statistics, saying during December 2021 Pakistan’s exports increased by 16.7 percent to US$ 2.761 billion as compared to US$ 2.366 in December 2020. The export target for the month was US$ 2.8 billion, he added.

During the first half of the current FY (Jul-Dec 2021), he added that exports increased by 25 percent to US$ 15.125 billion as compared to US$ 12.110 billion during July-December 2020. The export target for first half of this FY was US$ 15 billion, he added.

“Further details on categories of export & import during December 2021 will be shared soon as we compile them,” he further tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022