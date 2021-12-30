PM for developing export culture

ISLAMABAD: We have to develop an ecosystem and a culture that can increase exports and decrease our dependence on imports, said Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a meeting on developing an export culture in the country, said a press release.

“We need resilient exporters who will be rewarded with national civil awards as per their performance in increasing exports,” he added.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Commerce to develop a portal which could cater to complaints of the exporters.

He also directed them to act as a catalyst for the achievement of sustained growth in exports.

Inaugurating Lahore Technopolis, PM says IT sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns

Moreover, the prime minister directed all the departments concerned to develop robust policies and transparency by using technology. Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood apprised the prime minister that this year they have achieved a record growth in exports after 10 years of stagnation.

He added that it is high time to bring in impetus to further increase our export target.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Fawad Hussain, Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, and senior officers concerned.

