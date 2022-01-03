Number of Omicron variant cases reaches 84 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad cautioned residents of the federal capital against the rising positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the city, as the cases of Omicron variant reached to 84 in capital city on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, DHO Zaeem Zia said that as expected weeks before, the positivity rate of Covid-19 is rising in the federal capital and advised the residents to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by wearing face mask and getting fully vaccinated. He also advised of getting the booster shots to those who have already been fully vaccinated.

