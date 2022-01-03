ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Steps taken to promote tourism in Punjab: SACM

Recorder Report 03 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Khawar has said that in the last 20 years, tourism has not got the place it deserved. However, now with the special interest, attention and guidance of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, important steps are being taken to promote tourism in Punjab which will further strengthen the economy and increase the importance of the country’s historical, religious and cultural sites.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of tourist of Kartarpur and South Punjab on the site of TDCP. He expressed his best wishes for the first batch of tourists visiting Kartarpur and South Punjab and also conveyed best wishes from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Hassan Khawar further said that the promotion of tourism will also restore the lost identity of TDCP. He further said that many hidden places are being brought to the fore in terms of tourism in Punjab. In this regard, for the promotion of tourism, the past experiences are being used to improve the sector. He said that most of the new locations are being identified and declared in Kotli Satiyan, Fort Monroe and Son Valley; while Cholistan, Changa Manga and many other existing places are also being upgraded. Cultural value of different places is being increased to ignite the interest of local tourists.

Hassan Khawar further said that tours are also going to be started to promote religious tourism to tap this ignored area of touristic importance, while this program will promote tourism in Lahore, Kasur and other cities. Tourists will also be introduced to the Sufis here. On the other hand, attention is also being paid to the promotion of eco-tourism and agri-tourism. He said that agri-tourism would provide an opportunity for the culture of agriculture to flourish.

Hassan Khawar said that promotion of tourism is the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of Punjab and TDCP has a key role to play in strengthening this vision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SACM south Punjab TDCP Hassan Khawar CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Steps taken to promote tourism in Punjab: SACM

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Umar rings alarm bells over Omicron

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations

Read more stories