Steps taken to promote tourism in Punjab: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Khawar has said that in the last 20 years, tourism has not got the place it deserved. However, now with the special interest, attention and guidance of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, important steps are being taken to promote tourism in Punjab which will further strengthen the economy and increase the importance of the country’s historical, religious and cultural sites.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of tourist of Kartarpur and South Punjab on the site of TDCP. He expressed his best wishes for the first batch of tourists visiting Kartarpur and South Punjab and also conveyed best wishes from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Hassan Khawar further said that the promotion of tourism will also restore the lost identity of TDCP. He further said that many hidden places are being brought to the fore in terms of tourism in Punjab. In this regard, for the promotion of tourism, the past experiences are being used to improve the sector. He said that most of the new locations are being identified and declared in Kotli Satiyan, Fort Monroe and Son Valley; while Cholistan, Changa Manga and many other existing places are also being upgraded. Cultural value of different places is being increased to ignite the interest of local tourists.

Hassan Khawar further said that tours are also going to be started to promote religious tourism to tap this ignored area of touristic importance, while this program will promote tourism in Lahore, Kasur and other cities. Tourists will also be introduced to the Sufis here. On the other hand, attention is also being paid to the promotion of eco-tourism and agri-tourism. He said that agri-tourism would provide an opportunity for the culture of agriculture to flourish.

Hassan Khawar said that promotion of tourism is the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of Punjab and TDCP has a key role to play in strengthening this vision.

