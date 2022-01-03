Jehangir Tarin meets Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader, Jehangir Khan Tarin called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, Dr Farooq Sattar in Karachi on Sunday. During the meeting, political situation in Karachi and all over the country was discussed in detail.

Later, while talking to media, Farooq Sattar said that the PTI’s leader Jehangir Tarin has agreed on keeping in contact over political issues of national interest.