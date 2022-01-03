Journalists: PBA requests judges to review decision

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) in a statement issued Sunday expressed their concern over the Honourable Islamabad High Court charging journalists in the Rana Shamim affidavit case in contempt proceedings.

Journalist discharged their responsibilities of informing the public with sincerity. PBA strongly believes that indicting the journalists for merely practicing their journalistic and rightful duties towards the people of Pakistan, will have serious consequences on freedom of expression. PBA appeals to the honourable judges to kindly review their decision.

