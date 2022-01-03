Punjab govt to provide 500 sports grounds to youth

****LAHORE: Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar has said that the Punjab government is implementing a plan to provide 500 sports grounds to the youth so that activities can be promoted among the architects of the future because a healthy mind has a healthy body.****

He was addressing a sports festival organized by Aleem Dar Cricket Academy Johar Town under the auspices of Chinese Textile Company Challenge on Sunday.

Special guests were Punjab government spokesman Hassan Khawar and national cricket team captain Babar Azam.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Hassan Khawar said that the Punjab government is implementing a plan to provide 500 sports grounds to the youth so that activities can be promoted among the architects of the future because a healthy mind has a healthy body.

Khawar said that the Chinese company Challenge has increased exports worth billions of rupees.

Leading businessman Qamar Khan said that China in line with Imran Khan’s vision is investing in Pakistan, exporting as well as promoting sports activities among the employees so that they can develop physically.

Karen Chen, Managing Director of Challenge Textile Company Challenge, thanked the employees and the government for the success of the sports festival. She said, “Take care of fitness and will continue such recreational activities”.

Later, the Punjab government spokesman Hassan Khawar and captain of national cricket team Babar Azam distributed prizes among the outstanding performers.

