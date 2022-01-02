Tola explains his stance

LAHORE: President Tola Associates Ashfaq Tola has said that it is inconceivable to have no or little impact of such wholesome withdrawals of exemptions on inflation.

He was explaining his earlier stance regarding the claim of finance minister Shaukat Tarin that withdrawal of Rs343 billion tax exemptions would not affect common man.

Tola is an experienced tax practitioner with a demonstrated history of working in the accounting industry. He has sharp skills in dealing with issues pertaining to international tax, corporate finance, tax advisory, creative strategy, and strategic planning. He is an experienced Chartered Accountant serving various Institutions in the government and private sector.

