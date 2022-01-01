ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,933
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,933
55624hr
Sindh
482,029
Punjab
445,107
Balochistan
33,638
Islamabad
108,666
KPK
181,402
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China implements new schemes for banks to support small businesses

Reuters 01 Jan 2022

BEIJING: China's central bank confirmed on Saturday that it will implement new schemes aimed at encouraging financial institutions to lend to small businesses under pressure due to the impact of COVID-19.

The measures had been announced by the State Council, or cabinet, on Dec. 15.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will provide capital to qualified banking institutions to spur them to extend more loans to small and micro enterprises under a scheme that will run through June 2023, according to a statement posted on its website.

China to extend preferential tax policies for foreigners until end-2023

Authorities are also rolling over a 400-billion-yuan relending quota that supports inclusive financing to small businesses.

China's central bank People's Bank of China PBOC

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China implements new schemes for banks to support small businesses

'New Year gift': Opposition criticises govt over petrol price hike

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners, details of nuclear installations

Need to reduce bitterness in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Rain, snowfall expected in most areas of KPK from Monday: Met Office

Euro marks 20 eventful years

China to extend preferential tax policies for foreigners until end-2023

At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in IIOJK

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Read more stories