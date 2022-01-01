ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners, details of nuclear installations

  • Foreign Office says practice been followed consecutively since January 1 1992,
BR Web Desk 01 Jan 2022

Islamabad and New Delhi have exchanged the list of prisoners in each other's custody and details of nuclear installations, said Pakistan's Foreign Office on Saturday, adding that the practice has been ongoing since 1992.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the list was changed in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31, 1988 and ratified on January 27, 1991.

This practice has been followed consecutively since January 1, 1992, the statement added.

"The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 1030 hours (PST)," FO said.

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

The statement further said that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 hours (IST).

"The agreement provides, inter alia, that both countries should inform each other of their Nuclear Installations and Facilities within the definition of the Agreement on 1st January of each calendar year," FO added.

India Pakistan prisoners FO

