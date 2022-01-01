ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,933
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,933
55624hr
Sindh
482,029
Punjab
445,107
Balochistan
33,638
Islamabad
108,666
KPK
181,402
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

December: Inflation reading comes in at 12.3%, highest in 22 months

  • In Nov, CPI was reported at 11.5%
Ali Ahmed Updated 01 Jan 2022

Headline inflation continued to bite as Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based reading hit a 22-month high at 12.3% on a year-on-year basis in December 2021, compared to an increase of 11.5% in the previous month and 8.0% in December 2020, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday.

The reading is the highest inflation in 22 months -- in February 2020 CPI reading came at 12.40% -- said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited in a comment.

“This takes 1HFY22 average inflation to 9.81% YoY compared to 8.63% in 1HFY21,” it added.

Inflation has remained a thorny issue for the incumbent government, as the economy faces multiple battles including global commodity prices leading to a rising import bill, widening trade gap, and less-than-desired foreign exchange inflows.

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

High inflation has already resulted in the central bank increasing the discount rate by 100 basis points in its previous Monetary Policy Committee meeting, taking it to 9.75%. Since September last year, the central bank has increased the discount rate by a cumulative 275 basis points.

Meanwhile, CPI inflation in urban areas increased by 12.7% on year-on-year basis in December 2021 as compared to an increase of 12% in the previous month, and 7.0% in December 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in December 2021 as compared to increase of 2.9% in the previous month and a decrease of -0.3% in December 2020.

CPI inflation in rural areas increased by 11.6% on year-on-year basis in December 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.9% in the previous month and 9.5% in December 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.5% in December 2021 as compared to increase of 3.1% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.2% in December 2020.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 20.9% in December 2021 as compared to an increase of 18.1% a month earlier and an increase of 9.1% in December 2020. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.4% in December 2021 as compared to increase of 3.6% a month earlier and a decrease of 2.7% in December 2020.

Pakistan inflation PBS inflation rate SPI CPI CPI index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

December: Inflation reading comes in at 12.3%, highest in 22 months

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners, details of nuclear installations

Need to reduce bitterness in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Rain, snowfall expected in most areas of KPK from Monday: Met Office

China implements new schemes for banks to support small businesses

Euro marks 20 eventful years

China to extend preferential tax policies for foreigners until end-2023

At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in IIOJK

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Read more stories