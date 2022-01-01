ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
‘Mini-budget’: NA adjourned due to lack of quorum

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad 01 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: In what appears to be a crushing defeat for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the National Assembly was prorogued abruptly on Friday without initiating a debate on the mini-budget presented a day ago.

The house resumed its session with deputy speaker Qasim Suri in the chair, but it could not take up the agenda as quorum was pointed due to thin attendance of the lawmakers from both sides of the isle.

The house was supposed to initiate a debate on Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021.

On Thursday, the session was adjourned till Friday (today) after the opposition pointed out the quorum in the House.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had laid the Finance (supplementary) Bill, 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the NA.

The joint opposition staged a protest against the mini-budget and the bill, saying it is being done on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier during the session, the opposition MPs started demanding floor on point of order.

However, the chair said that their demands would be met after the question hour.

Opposition criticises govt's plan to table mini-budget in NA

The PTI MNA, UzmaRiaz, in her question, raised the point that the accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case had also made a rehabilitation centre.

She was in process of asking her supplementary question that the lawmakers of opposition benches started raising their voices to point out quorum of the House. With this, the chair prorogued the house.

The house was informed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched the work on stone pitching and sloping of stream (nullah) running down from Margallas and crisscrossing through Islamabad eventually, falling into Rawal Lake, KorangNullah, Nullah Lai, and Swan River.

In a written reply to a question, the Ministry of Interior said that stone pitching work, up till now, has been executed at I-8/1, I-10, I-9/1, I-8/2, G-6/4, G-6/2, F-6/3, F-6. F-6/4, G-6/4, F-7/3, F-7/4, F-8/2, F-8, F-10/3, G-8, F-10/3, F-6/1, G-11/4, and G-10 etc.

In the first instance, works executed at locations by considering the crossing of nullahs under bridges and culverts on both sides up and below the stream, especially the places where waste and garbage were dumped and streams got choked in monsoon season and heavy rains falls.

The house was also told that export of Pakistani workforce to the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) has declined over the past few years mainly due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

In written replay a question, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that the main reason for the declining proportion of Pakistani workforce in the GCC countries was the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic resulting into flight restrictions, vaccination requirements, and economic downturn.

“More than 100,000 permissions granted by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) could not be materialised due to the outbreak of the pandemic,”it added.

However, it said that due to diplomatic efforts and resumption of flights, an increase was seen in October and November as 24,545 and 42,902 immigrants were registered for the GCC countries, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly SBP CDA Qasim Suri Shaukat Tarin mini budget

