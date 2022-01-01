2021: WCLA says has launched various projects in walled city

LAHORE: The year 2021 has been busy for the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) during which it launched several projects in the walled city of Lahore as well as in other parts of the country to promote tourism and heritage.

The Authority started restoration work from Kotwali Chowk to Golden Mosque, which is in progress and is expected to be completed by March 2022.

The work involves development and rehabilitation in the area from the Chowk Old Kotwali to the Golden Mosque. About 22 streets, 150 buildings and the Golden Mosque are being rehabilitated.

Along with improving the infrastructure, the electricity wires and transformers are being taken underground and sewerage and stormwater pipes will also be replaced. Prior to this, repair work has been done from Delhi Gate to Chowk Old Kotwali.

One of the rehabilitated streets on the Royal Trail ‘Gali Surjan Singh’ was revamped and plantation was done to attract the tourists, and subsequently established Usman ki Bethak inside Gali Surjan Singh as a sitting space for the tourists.

Moreover, in collaboration with Aga Khan Culture Service Pakistan, the WLCA conserved the historic houses on the southern side of Chowk Wazir Khan; the preservation of the houses involved financial support from the Punjab government and the US Embassy.

To revive the grandeur Royal Fort Lahore, the Authority started the restoration work of Alamgiri Gate, Temple of Loh, Shah Burj Gate, Sheesh Mahal Attick Rooms, Naulakha Pavilion, Moti Masjid and Maktib Khana in Lahore Fort. After the completion of the work, these monuments were opened for tourists. Meanwhile, the restoration work of Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Kala Burj, Lal Burj and Akbari Hammam is in progress and will be completed in 2022.

Moreover, the Punjab government had assigned the Authority to protect and restore the Cathedral and Saint Anthony’s Church in Lahore and subsequently it allocated Rs 50 million for both the projects, which is in progress.

The WCLA also opened its first souvenir shop, Craft Ghar, inside the rooms of Delhi Gate. It is a unique shop for the promotion of indigenous and local art and crafts as well as the master artisans of old Lahore.

To expand the scope of the Walled City of Lahore Authority across Punjab with the goal of conserving and promoting heritage in other parts of the province, the Punjab government approved amendments to the Walled City of Lahore Authority Act 2012 and soon it will be presented in the Punjab Assembly for legislation.

The WLCA was involved in rehabilitation work in other cities and provinces; it successfully completed the rehabilitation work on Mir Chakar Rind’s Tomb at Satgarha (Okara), Fort Sundeman in Zhob in Balochistan, Ali Mardan Villa in Peshawar and DC Office in Sargodha. It also started a project to conserve the Red Fort in Muzaffarabad.

