KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.367 billion and the number of lots traded 8,535.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.975 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.892 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.209 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 982.549 million), Silver (PKR 752.566 million), DJ (PKR 620.895 million), Platinum (PKR 308.655 million), Natural Gas (PKR 254.109 million), Copper (PKR 230.440 million), SP 500 (PKR 136.038 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 5.142 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.085 million were traded.

