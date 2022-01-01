Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
01 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (December 31, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 178.00 178.50 DKK 26.26 26.36
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.50 47.00 NOK 19.61 19.71
UAE DIRHAM 48.00 49.00 SEK 19.12 19.22
EURO 197.00 199.00 AUD $ 125.30 127.30
UK POUND 235.00 238.00 CAD $ 136.40 138.40
JAPANI YEN 1.49940 1.51940 INDIAN RUPEE 2.10 2.30
CHF 190.10 191.10 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 28.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.50 1.90
=========================================================================
