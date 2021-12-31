Sri Lankan shares finish a splendid year at record levels

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high on Friday, logging their best year since 2010, in a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year, the CSE All-Share index clocked in a whopping 80.45% gain and was up 1.72% on the last day of 2021 at a record level of 12,226.01 points at the closing bell.

Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc , conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc were among the top performing Sri Lankan stocks this year.

Sri Lanka's energy minister said on Friday that the country will sign a deal with Indian Oil Corp's unit to restore 75 oil tanks as it moves to secure a $500 million fuel credit line from India.

Energy stocks were the top boost to the CSE index on Friday.

Global ratings agency, Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating deeper into junk amid a growing risk of debt default in 2022 earlier this month. The country's central bank however, has reassured of a comfortable forex reserve position throughout next year.

The equity market's turnover was 8.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($40.64 million) on the year's final day of trading, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume rose to 858 million shares, from 509.5 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 77.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lanka has reported 586,746 coronavirus cases and 14,962 deaths, as of Friday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.48% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.