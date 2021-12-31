Rizwan, Shaheen nominated for ICC Player of the Year award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday nominated two Pakistani players Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took 78 wickets from 36 internationals at an average of 22.20, during his outstanding year 2021.

“The tall Pakistani pacer was on fire throughout 2021, knocking some of the best batters over across all three formats of the game. He especially had a year to remember in Tests and T20Is, reaching his absolute peak during the T20 World Cup in UAE where he impressed one and all with his sheer speed and skills,” the ICC said in its press release.

Mohammad Rizwan, on the other side, scored a total of 1,915 runs from 44 international matches at an average of 56.32 with two centuries in 2021.

“The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. Aggregating a staggering 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89. Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the T20 World Cup,” it added.

The other two nominees are New Zealand all-format skipper, Kane Williamson, and England Test captain, Joe Root.

Williamson led his side to the final of the T20 World Cup, besides winning the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year.

“Kane Williamson's 2021 simply cannot only be judged on the basis of the runs he scored. It was also his influential leadership that helped the Blackcaps scale unchartered heights during the year. None more so important than the ICC World Test Championship Final against India in Southampton.

“Williamson played a crucial role in that game with the bat as well, scoring a vital 49 in the first innings against a quality bowling unit in conditions assisting the seamers. He followed it up with a crucial 52 (not out) in the run chase of 139, taking his side home before lifting the mace,” the cricket’s governing body said.

Joe Root, on the other hand, had a brilliant run with the bat. He scored a total of 1,855 runs off 18 international matches at an average of 58.37 and six centuries this year.

“His year began with a marathon knock in 228 against Sri Lanka in Galle and he has only gone from strength to strength. He followed up his exploits against Sri Lanka with a memorable knock in Chennai, a brilliant 218 against India,” the ICC statement said, highlighting his achievements in 2021.

Earlier this week, Rizwan was also nominated for the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award, along with Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitch Marsh, and David Warner.

The winners will be announced on January 24.