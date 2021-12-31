ANL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
ASC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
ASL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.75%)
FCCL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.42%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.28%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
JSCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
KAPCO 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.87%)
MLCF 36.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.2%)
NETSOL 95.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PAEL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 119.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-4.85%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.4%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 30.3 (0.66%)
BR30 19,476 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 44,645 Increased By 229.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,549 Increased By 117.7 (0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand primed to farewell Taylor on a winning note

AFP 31 Dec 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand and Bangladesh put the impending retirement of Black Caps great Ross Taylor at the forefront of preparations for the first Test which starts at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

"He would love to go out with a 2-0 series win," New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said after the Black Caps' most prolific run scorer announced he will put away his Test whites after the two-match series.

But Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said the tourists "want to try and make sure he doesn't have a great send-off. But we know we have to bowl well to get him out."

With the covers still on the pitch the day before the Test, neither side was prepared to confirm their line-up. New Zealand's only conundrum was choosing between spinner Rachin Ravindra or seam bowler Daryl Mitchell to fill the all-rounder slot.

"Whether it browns off or holds its moisture, we'll have to wait and see," said Latham, who will open the batting for New Zealand with Will Young while Devon Conway will bat at three having recovered from a self-inflicted broken hand.

The New Zealand emphasis will be on its four-pronged pace attack of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson, who have kept the side unbeaten in their past 16 home Tests.

Bangladesh have never beaten the Black Caps and their batsmen have always struggled to adjust from their slow, turning wickets to the fast, green-topped pitches in New Zealand.

"We've got a reasonably good blueprint that we like to work with here in New Zealand," Latham said.

"They've done really well for us in these conditions over a long time."

Another driving force for New Zealand is the need to get more points in the World Test Championship following a loss and a draw in their two-match series in India earlier this month.

"Every game is really important so as many points as we can get as possible would be great," Latham said.

Bangladesh arrived in New Zealand on the back of a 2-0 home series loss to Pakistan and while the prospect of an upset win was unlikely, Domingo said his young side had plenty to play for.

"We know our record is not good in New Zealand in terms of Test match cricket (but) we're pretty excited. It's a good opportunity for some young players to test the waters in New Zealand and try and put on a good performance for us."

New Zealand Bangladesh Ross Taylor Tom Latham

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand primed to farewell Taylor on a winning note

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories