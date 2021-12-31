ANL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
ASC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
ASL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.75%)
FCCL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.42%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.28%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
JSCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
KAPCO 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.87%)
MLCF 36.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.2%)
NETSOL 95.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PAEL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 119.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-4.85%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.4%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 30.3 (0.66%)
BR30 19,476 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 44,645 Increased By 229.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,549 Increased By 117.7 (0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China central bank makes biggest weekly cash injection in two months

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China's central bank injected short-term funds through open market operations on Friday, bringing the weekly net cash support to the highest in two months.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it injected 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system to "maintain stable year-end liquidity", according to an online statement.

The fresh fund injection offset 10 billion yuan worth of such loans expiring on the same day. For the week, the PBOC injected 600 billion yuan on a net basis, booking the biggest liquidity support since late October.

China's central bank

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China central bank makes biggest weekly cash injection in two months

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories