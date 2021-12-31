Administrator visits construction site of road in FB Area

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that a 5.5 kilometres long road connecting Shahrah-e-Humayun with Shah Waliullah Road in Federal B Area Block 4 is under construction. During his visit to the site, the Administrator said the road was in dilapidated condition due to which citizens were facing difficulties.

Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Technical Services Shabih ul Hasnain Zaidi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

This road connects Shahrah e Humayun with Shah Waliullah Road and there is a lot of traffic congestion so it was necessary to build it as soon as possible, he added.

