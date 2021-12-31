ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Distillates: Jet fuel cracks dive to 3-week low

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for jet fuel plunged to a three-week low on Thursday as airlines trimmed capacity amid surging Omicron infections, while cash differentials for the aviation fuel in Singapore slid to their smallest premiums in more than a month.

Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped to $10.55 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since Dec. 8. They were at $11.02 per barrel a day earlier.

Global COVID-19 infections have hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed, as the Omicron variant raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies.

Airlines in Hong Kong have been told non-mainland China passenger flights will lose all quarantine-related exemptions effective midnight on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Cash premiums for jet fuel fell to 1 cent per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the lowest since Nov. 18.

The front-month spread for jet fuel narrowed it backwardation on Thursday to trade at 28 cents per barrel, compared with 36 cents a barrel on Wednesday.

Singapore’s middle distillate inventories slipped 0.3% to a three-week low of 7.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 29, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.8 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week’s stocks were 48.1% lower than a year earlier.

US distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels last week, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. South Korea’s GS Caltex was offering 300,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil for Jan. 14-18 loading from Yeosu. The tender closes on Dec. 30 and has same-day validity.

No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades. Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world’s top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, offsetting the impact of US data showing fuel demand had held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

Asia Distillates aviation fuel Jet fuel cracks Global COVID19 infections Cash premiums for jet fuel

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia Distillates: Jet fuel cracks dive to 3-week low

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Govt tables Supplementary Finance, SBP bills

Only Rs2bn impact on the common man: Tarin says IMF programme ‘vital for economy’

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories