Sri Lankan shares end higher on consumer discretionary boost

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday as strong gains in the consumer discretionary sector countered losses in energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index, which is set for its best year since 2010, rose 0.88% to 12,019.75 points at the closing bell.

Investment vehicle Browns Investments Plc was the top boost to the index, gaining 4.3%. Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc rebounded after three sessions of sharp losses to add 17.3%.

The equity market's turnover was 6.46 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($31.86 million), according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end flat as consumer stocks counter energy losses

Trading volume dropped to 509.5 million shares, from 809.4 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 245.3 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation has reported 586,183 coronavirus cases and 14,944 deaths, as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.46% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.