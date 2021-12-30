ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (9.88%)
Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Repatriation of profit and dividend by foreign investors fell by 16.5 percent during the first five months of this fiscal year (FY22).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday reported that foreign investors repatriated some $566.6 million during July-Nov of this fiscal year (FY22) as compared to $678.6 million during the same period of same period of the last fiscal year (FY21), depicting a decline of $112 million.

The detailed analysis revealed that repatriation from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was on decline, while the repatriation of profit and dividend from the foreign portfolio investment witnessed an upward trend. Major outflow of profit and dividend was also recorded from the FDI and cumulatively some 91 percent of repatriated amount was sent as returns on FDI.

During the period under review, repatriation on account of FDI recorded 20 percent declined. Repatriation of profit and dividend on account of return on FDI was $514.6 million during the first five month of FY22 versus $648.2 million outflow in the corresponding period of FY21, showing a decline of $133.6 million. The repatriation of profit and dividend on account of FDI is lower than overall FDI amounted to $798 million that arrived Pakistan during the first five month of this fiscal year.

Profits, dividends: Foreign investors repatriate $396m in Jul-Aug

In addition, repatriation from Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) recorded an increase of 70 percent. Foreign investors repatriated $52 million as returns on portfolio investment in July-Nov of FY22 up from $30.5 million in the same period of last fiscal year 2021.

The highest outflow of profit and dividends amounting to $135.8 million was sent to the UK including $123.5 million from FDI and $12.3 million as profit on FDI. Some $98.8 were sent by the United State investors, $51.4 million Switzerland and $49.5 by the Netherland investors.

Month-on-month, some $88.9 million were repatriated by the foreign investors on account of profit and dividend in November 2021. This includes some $63.6 million as return from FDI and $25.3 million from FPI.

Pakistan has allowed 100 percent transfer of profit and dividend to foreign investors to attract foreign investment in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP foreign investors Foreign Direct Investment FY22

