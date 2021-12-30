ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
Hashoo Group to open ‘Hotel One’ in business hub of Sialkot

Press Release 30 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: To redefine the modern travel experience by opening a brand new Hotel One on Paris Road, Sialkot, Hashoo Group has joined hands with Nizam Sons (Pvt) Ltd and Leather Field (Pvt) Ltd. The purpose built 58-room hotel will be strategically placed in the business hub of the city, to help strengthen and further develop the economy of Sialkot.

Hashoo Group is the leading and largest chain of hotels in Pakistan, whereas Nizam Sons (Pvt) Ltd and Leather Field (Pvt) Ltd, are two of the most trusted names in export business. Nizam Sons (Pvt) Ltd and Leather Field (Pvt) Ltd have joined forces to develop Union Tower, as the landmark and icon building for Sialkot, where Hotel One will be launched.

For this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Hotel One and Union Tower, on 28th December 2021. The MoU was signed by Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Executive Officer, Hotel One as well as the Chief Operating Officer of Hashoo Group, Hospitality and Education Division, and Ameen Ahsan, partner Union Tower.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Haseeb A. Gardezi said, “Hotel One is the fastest growing chain of select-service hotels in Pakistan which is contributing to the economy by providing jobs. Along with this, it is also strengthening the tourism infrastructure by providing affordable accommodation. We are pleased to work together with Union Tower, Sialkot, for the opening of the upcoming Hotel One located on Paris Road.”

He further said, “Our investors have full confidence in Hotel One’s management model and we are also very focused on delivering maximum returns to them which is why in the near future you will Insha Allah find Hotel One in every city of Pakistan.”

Ameen Ahsan said, “This hotel will be strategically located in the city centre. Due to its prime location, it will provide easy access as an economic and transit hub of the city. Union Tower will be a 6-storey building with two basements dedicated for parking, three floors will be given to the corporate offices and remaining three floors will be for Hotel One.” Ameen Ahsan also thanked Hashoo Group for the collaboration between the two organisations and mentioned that the hotel will be ready by March 2024.

The upcoming Hotel One will attract both domestic and international guests, offering quality accommodation and services, housing a dining outlet, seating 100 people, and a smart gym. The hotel is designed to help guests feel energised, productive, and at home.

mou Hashoo group Hotel One Haseeb A. Gardezi

