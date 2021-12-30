ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Role of media persons lauded for documenting variety of issues

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

HYDERABAD: Speakers on Wednesday highlighted the role of media persons, who document the issues related to human rights violation, crime, and socio-economic development and promoting culture.

They believe that journalists have a capacity to draw attention to the judiciary and legislators to take action and provide protection to the poor segment of the society.

They were speaking at the awards distribution ceremony for media personnel for highlighting access to justice issues in their print, electronic and social media channels.

The event was organized by Sindh Agriculture, Forestry Workers Coordinating Organizations (SAFWCO) in collaboration with OXFAM under the project “Improved access to fair, legitimate and effective justice in Pakistan issues under ARC.”

Besides media persons, the event attracted a large number of human right defenders, lawyers, representatives of academia, civil society organizations and community activists from suburban areas of Hyderabad district.

Dr Fateh Mari, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam (SAU) in his concluding remarks said previously political parties used to take up social issues in the country. But now, he said after the post Soviet Union era there are gaps in political parties, seemingly social issues do not come to their priorities. The VC said academia is a main stakeholder in the society, which should strengthen their research mechanism in their institutes. Media is another strong stakeholder, which should strengthen collaboration with academia to highlight research findings related to social development. He said there are reports of increasing poverty in some districts of Sindh that means there is lacking justice to the people, which causes poverty.

Jami Chandio, renowned writer and trainer in different fields said the concept of justice turns meaningless until humans are not free in the society socially, economically and culturally. “We have to demand justice to provide freedom and equity for humans in the society without any restrictions”, he said, adding that the right to happiness is a must, which clarifies the freedom of humans in the society.

Suleman G Abro, President SAFWCO in his brief speech acknowledged the work of journalists, who are playing a responsible role and giving coverage to activism, especially highlighting the plight of rural communities. He said there is a need to strengthen coordination within government and society actors. He said a number of people do not have access to justice and wait for years because of nepotism and corruption.

Muhammad Yousuf Leghari Advocate, Ali Palh Advocate, Safwco Support Programme, Mustafa Sangrasi, manager project at SAFWCO and Ms Marvi, women, child, transgender rights activist and others also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

human rights violation crime Oxfam media persons SAFWCO

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Role of media persons lauded for documenting variety of issues

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Domestic gas exploration: PM for fast-track issuance of licences

Read more stories