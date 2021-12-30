Role of media persons lauded for documenting variety of issues

HYDERABAD: Speakers on Wednesday highlighted the role of media persons, who document the issues related to human rights violation, crime, and socio-economic development and promoting culture.

They believe that journalists have a capacity to draw attention to the judiciary and legislators to take action and provide protection to the poor segment of the society.

They were speaking at the awards distribution ceremony for media personnel for highlighting access to justice issues in their print, electronic and social media channels.

The event was organized by Sindh Agriculture, Forestry Workers Coordinating Organizations (SAFWCO) in collaboration with OXFAM under the project “Improved access to fair, legitimate and effective justice in Pakistan issues under ARC.”

Besides media persons, the event attracted a large number of human right defenders, lawyers, representatives of academia, civil society organizations and community activists from suburban areas of Hyderabad district.

Dr Fateh Mari, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam (SAU) in his concluding remarks said previously political parties used to take up social issues in the country. But now, he said after the post Soviet Union era there are gaps in political parties, seemingly social issues do not come to their priorities. The VC said academia is a main stakeholder in the society, which should strengthen their research mechanism in their institutes. Media is another strong stakeholder, which should strengthen collaboration with academia to highlight research findings related to social development. He said there are reports of increasing poverty in some districts of Sindh that means there is lacking justice to the people, which causes poverty.

Jami Chandio, renowned writer and trainer in different fields said the concept of justice turns meaningless until humans are not free in the society socially, economically and culturally. “We have to demand justice to provide freedom and equity for humans in the society without any restrictions”, he said, adding that the right to happiness is a must, which clarifies the freedom of humans in the society.

Suleman G Abro, President SAFWCO in his brief speech acknowledged the work of journalists, who are playing a responsible role and giving coverage to activism, especially highlighting the plight of rural communities. He said there is a need to strengthen coordination within government and society actors. He said a number of people do not have access to justice and wait for years because of nepotism and corruption.

Muhammad Yousuf Leghari Advocate, Ali Palh Advocate, Safwco Support Programme, Mustafa Sangrasi, manager project at SAFWCO and Ms Marvi, women, child, transgender rights activist and others also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021