ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Sri Lankan shares end flat as consumer stocks counter energy losses

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Wednesday, after logging two straight sessions of losses, as gains in consumer discretionary and staples offset a drop in energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index was up 0.06% at 11,915.18 points at the closing bell. For the year, the index has risen nearly 76%.

Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc fell 22.6% and was the top drag on the index. Conglomerate Hayleys Plc and non-banking financial company SMB Leasing Plc rose 3.4% and 20%, respectively and were top boosts to the index.

Sri Lanka's central bank governor, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, said in a tweet on Wednesday that the country's official foreign exchange reserves have risen to around $3.1 billion and would remain at that level until year-end.

Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials weigh

According to sources, Sri Lanka's reserves have been topped up after a $1.5 billion currency swap with the People's Bank of China was finalised.

The equity market's turnover was 5.85 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($28.89 million)on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume jumped to 809.4 million shares from 317.4 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 511.1 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation has reported 584,586 coronavirus cases and 14,923 deaths, as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.45% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

